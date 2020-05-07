Sendhil Ramamurthy aka Mohan Viswakumar, Devi's father from Never Have I Ever is our new crush and we're not going to deny how many times a week we're dreaming of him. 

We can't get enough of this gorgeous man and if you can't either, then here are other TV shows and films he's been a part of that you can binge this week. 

1. The Flash

Sendhil essayed the negative role of  Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork in the latest season of The Flash with pure perfection.

the flash
Source: TV Guide

2. It's a Wonderful Afterlife

This desi British comedy has Sendhil playing the role of a suitable bachelor for an 'unmarried' woman whose mother, played by Shabana Azmi is a serial killer. 

It's a Wonderful Afterlife
Source: Pop Sugar

3. Heroes & Heroes Reborn

Sendhil plays the recurring role of Mohinder Suresh, a genetics professor at the University of Madras, in both the series. 

Heroes & Heroes Reborn
Source: Heroes Wiki

4. Shor in the City

If you've watched this multi-starrer crime film then you probably remember Sendhil as Abhay, the NRI with a dark past who returns to India. 

Shor in the City
Source: Bollywood Hungama

5. Brahmin Bulls

Sendhil played the lead role in this film about a young man and his broken relationship with his father that is constantly threatened. 

Brahmin Bulls
Source: Hollywood Reporter

6. Covert Affairs

The actor was seen in the first three season of this drama series as Jai Wilcox, one of the CIA agents. 

Covert Affairs
Source: IMDb

7. The Lifeguard

You can catch this actor playing the role of Raj in this drama movie starring Kristen Bell and David Lambert in lead roles. 

The Lifeguard
Source: Blogspot

8. The Office

Sendhil appears as Ravi, the paediatric surgeon in season 8 and 9 of this classic comedy. This show is actually where Sendhil met Mindy Kaling who then casted him in Never Have I Ever

The Office
Source: Glamour

9. Stan Lee's Lucky Man

Appearing in the first two seasons of this crime drama, Sendhil played the role of Nikhail Julian, a prison governor. 

Stan Lee's Lucky Man
Source: Digital Spy

10. Reverie

In this sci-fi drama about a virtual-reality stimulation, Sendhil played the role of Paul Hammond, a scientist and developer. 

Reverie
Source: Assignment X

11. Beauty & The Beast

Sendhil was seen in this modern day take on the classic fairytale as Gabe aka Gabriel Lowen, an assistant district attorney. 

Beauty & the Beast
Source: IMDb

Skipping to all his scenes. 