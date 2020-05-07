Sendhil Ramamurthy aka Mohan Viswakumar, Devi's father from Never Have I Ever is our new crush and we're not going to deny how many times a week we're dreaming of him.

We can't get enough of this gorgeous man and if you can't either, then here are other TV shows and films he's been a part of that you can binge this week.

1. The Flash

Sendhil essayed the negative role of Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork in the latest season of The Flash with pure perfection.

2. It's a Wonderful Afterlife

This desi British comedy has Sendhil playing the role of a suitable bachelor for an 'unmarried' woman whose mother, played by Shabana Azmi is a serial killer.

3. Heroes & Heroes Reborn

Sendhil plays the recurring role of Mohinder Suresh, a genetics professor at the University of Madras, in both the series.

4. Shor in the City

If you've watched this multi-starrer crime film then you probably remember Sendhil as Abhay, the NRI with a dark past who returns to India.

5. Brahmin Bulls

Sendhil played the lead role in this film about a young man and his broken relationship with his father that is constantly threatened.

6. Covert Affairs

The actor was seen in the first three season of this drama series as Jai Wilcox, one of the CIA agents.

7. The Lifeguard

You can catch this actor playing the role of Raj in this drama movie starring Kristen Bell and David Lambert in lead roles.

8. The Office

Sendhil appears as Ravi, the paediatric surgeon in season 8 and 9 of this classic comedy. This show is actually where Sendhil met Mindy Kaling who then casted him in Never Have I Ever.

9. Stan Lee's Lucky Man

Appearing in the first two seasons of this crime drama, Sendhil played the role of Nikhail Julian, a prison governor.

10. Reverie

In this sci-fi drama about a virtual-reality stimulation, Sendhil played the role of Paul Hammond, a scientist and developer.

11. Beauty & The Beast

Sendhil was seen in this modern day take on the classic fairytale as Gabe aka Gabriel Lowen, an assistant district attorney.

Skipping to all his scenes.