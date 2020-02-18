The Mumbai-based dance group, V Unbeatable won the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions on Monday, putting Mumbai on the global map. Videos of their dance have gone viral and so have pictures of members of the group hugging each other with tears in their eyes after winning the trophy.

We are have been struggling over the last seven to eight years, and through these years our groups has faced a lot of challenges. It's our one and last chance to show our parents that we can do something to make a career in dance. We are giving it our best, and practising day and night. We are improving and implementing new creativity. We hope we can make our country and our audience proud, and win this title.

- Member, Om Prakash

The group has 29 dancers from Mumbai and first came on the America's Got Talent stage back in 2019. They came fourth last year but proved their worth this year by bagging the winner's trophy. Previously, the troupe also participated in Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus 4.

I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I''d like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation.

- Ranveer Singh in a video message.

Twitter is ecstatic over their victory:

Finally!!!!!! The most deserving act won! — Ana Lemus (@anaban_anaban) February 18, 2020

Lovely boys. They truly deserved to win this. they were amazing and they have such a wonderful motivating story. It reminds you that if you work hard, if you have passion for your creativity & a clear goal, anything is possible. sky is the limit. Look at @BTS_twt . 💜💜 — forever rain⁷ (@monoHershey) February 18, 2020

SO WELL DESERVED, IM CRYING OF JOY, I KNEW IT, I KNEW IT, THEY HAVE SO MUCH LIGHT AND THEIR GLOBAL IMPACT IS UNIQUE!! — Dianihl (@Dianihl) February 18, 2020

Woooo! Congrats V Unbeatable! Always coming out with passion and precision unlike any other act. So much energy and excitement, loved watching them. #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/y4iTP5Q9WF — Matt Hovland (@LandOfHov) February 18, 2020

congrats #VUnbeatable for winning #AGTChampions you deserved to win

you made the whole India proud pic.twitter.com/mVBrmwTNth — Abhilaah Reddy (@ainalaabhilash) February 18, 2020

