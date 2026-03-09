Badshah bhai, volume 1 se 100 badha do. Ye konsi line me aa gaye aap?

The Internet is always active, and when a new music video does not strike the right chord with people, it can generate a lot of negativity towards the artist quickly, sometimes even faster than the original song has a chance to go viral!

(Nahi nahi, hum kisi pe ishaara thodi kar rahe hain).

This is exactly what occurred with Badshah’s most recent song, Tateeree, and has resulted in a legal dispute taking place in the state of Haryana!

OH MY!

The song has turned from merely a piece of art into an intense discussion surrounding the interpretation of song lyrics, female representation in artistic works, cultural appropriation and an FIR against the artist and a subsequent police investigation into the lyrics of the song.

What’s happening, universe?

The backlash against Badshah for his newest release has led not only to legal action but also has started an impassioned conversation on social media among people regarding how free an artist can be in expressing himself/herself through music before crossing the line and potentially being seen as offensive by some or all of their audience.

Chalo, let’s start unravelling yet another Internet debate..

What Is The Meaning Behind The Word “Tateeree”?

The basis of the debate surrounding Badshah’s song centers around the word “Tateeree.”

Lo, Badshah bhai, iss bar objectification nahi, birdification ho raha hai???

According to folklore and common speech in the state of Haryana, the word “Tateeree” references to a grey francolin (a type of bird that resides in several parts of northern India), and depending on the usage within song lyrics it can also mean a lively, attractive, and generally energetic or spirited girl.

Critics, however, claim that the context of the lyrics give the word two meanings and an element of sexual suggestion by way of the wording used to describe its usage. The lyrics to the song repeatedly use “Tateeree” to describe a female character, but the manner in which the artist uses the words to describe the female character contain elements of flirting, teasing, and sexual attraction.

Like any other bollywood song, right? So, what’s the catch here?

Triggers of Controversy over Badshah’s Music Video

There seems to be one common flashpoint for the controversy: the setting of the music video.

I knew it, the source of the kalesh was something bigger.

Reports have found that the video depicts girls in a school/uniform, in an almost classroom-like setting titled “Badshala”. This is believed to be a stylised variant of Pathshala (meaning school).

Pun-jabi songs at their peak!

This pairing of school/classroom-themed visuals with suggestive lyrics has been cited as the reason why many feel the music video is inappropriate.

Many Haryana activists and local residents have shared their displeasure towards the fact that the video:

• Objectifies women/girls

• Trivialises education spaces

• Sent problematic messages to youth

Critics’ view is that a dance of girls dressed in school/uniform attire to lyrics that can be interpreted with double meanings creates an uncomfortable and inappropriate manifestation.

Badshah’s Music Video FIR’d

The controversy escalated when a Panckhula resident filed a complaint with the police, resulting in authorities registering a case.

On March 6, the Haryana Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the Cyber Police Station (Sector 20-Panckhula).

According to police, the FIR was filed under:

•Section 296 ‘Obscene Acts and Songs’, Section 3 & 4 of the ‘Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition)’ Act 1986

-These laws look to prevent the media and public from depicting women in a derogatory and/or sexual manner.

What did the police say?

The Police have begun their investigations into the reported matter.

Multiple police teams are going to various locations looking for the rapper and continue with the investigation. A formal notice has been issued to the rapper asking him to come and speak to Police.

Authorities have initiated an LOC against him to prevent him from leaving the country. Haryana Police have taken action to curb the viral spread of the video.

Where did the song go?

To prevent viral sharing of the controversial material, police have moved quickly to remove the video.

Police ordered the removal of the video from YouTube and issued their first takedown notice to various social media companies regarding the video.

They have additionally warned anyone who has shared or reposted any of the video footage that they may be subject to legal action.

Authorities have stated that they are monitoring the website’s posts for any of the short video clips and reels associated with the song.

The investigation into the song “Tateeree” featuring the alleged illegal use of a bus has garnered considerable attention.

According to police, any individual who is found to have made, shared or inflamed objectionable content via social media using the song will face legal consequences.

*Shudder shudder*

Authorities determined that the video allegedly showed a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

Investigators are examining whether the production crew had received written permission from the transport department to use the bus and/or if there are other legal entanglements that could arise from using the bus in this manner.

“If anyone was found spreading objectionable content by creating or sharing reels or videos related to this controversial song, strict action will be taken against them as per the law,” police said in a statement.

Badshah Responds, “Those who know me…”

In light of the controversy, Badshah issued an apology via a video posted on Instagram.

Badshah wrote to the public stating he did not intend to offend or harm the sentiments of the many individuals in Haryana through his lyrics or the visual elements in the song.

“My new song ‘Tateeree’ has been released. I am seeing that sentiments of many people of Haryana have been hurt because of the portion of lyrics and visual representation in the song,” he said.

“I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me — my language, food and lifestyle — my identity is from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi.”

He stated that this song’s sound reflects the hip-hop cultural impact on artists who write lyrics with competitive perspectives towards each other.

“I never intended to say anything objectionable against any woman or child from Haryana. I am from the hip-hop genre where lyrics often show looking down on competitors. These are never for any woman or child,” Badshah expressed.

At the end of the video, Badshah expressed publicly an apology.

“I have always tried to take Haryanvi language and culture to new heights. But if anyone is hurt, I seek an apology. I expect that you will forgive me by considering me the son of Haryana.”

But bhai, ab pachtaaye ho kya, jab ‘Tateeree’ chug gayi khet?