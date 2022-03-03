What do we look for in a good film or show? A good plotline and a solid star cast, almost always does the trick. And so, there are some actors who come together and end up creating something unforgettable on screen.

via GIPHY

For instance, I think we can all agree that if Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor were in one project together, they would absolutely demolish the audience with their work! 

And with Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapoor's wedding taking place, there has been a lot of chatter around this very same thing.

During the wedding ceremony, these four legendary actors ended up clicking a picture together and Twitter couldn't hold back on how great they looked in one frame. So many twitizens were beyond thrilled at the idea of seeing the four together in a movie:

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor
Source: Twitter/Bollywoodirect

Though if we look back in time, we'll see that some or the other combination of these four has been seen together in movies and shows such as Idhar Udhar, Mirch Masala and Love Per Square Foot. 

And along with this conversation, people also voiced an observation. It's that Naseeruddin Shah seems to be resembling Albert Einstein in the picture. We think it looks pretty darn cool TBH.

Yes please, someone make a film with all four of them together.