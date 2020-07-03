Under the lockdown, actor Neena Gupta has been stuck at Mukhteshwar with her husband. And during this period, she has developed a whole new 'language' of love that she shares with her partner.

Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram where she talked about how new, unique sign language she has adopted to converse with her husband, who spends most of his waking hours on the phone.

Hilarious, and adorable, Neena Gupta's language of love immediately won people over:

Guess sometimes, love really needs no language.