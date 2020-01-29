As spring is just around the corner, most people are trying to figure their "short hair don't care" look for the season.

While we all are still shuttling between the idea of chopping our hair short or keeping them long, Neena Gupta has already made up her mind.

The actor recently posted a summer-ready picture, flaunting her newly cut golden-brown long bob. Can I please just say that I'm in LOVE with how she looks in this killer haircut.

I don't know about y'all but her makeover is giving me a major motivation to go to a salon and spontaneously cut my hair short without thinking twice.

Even though this is the first time that I'm seeing her sporting hair that's above her shoulder-length, looking at her playful lob, I think it's safe to say that you can never go wrong with short hair.

Netizens are quite awestruck by her new look:

I don't know about y'all but I'm definitely getting a Neena Gupta insipired lob this season.