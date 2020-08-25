Over the years, we've all found ourselves going down the rabbit hole of Netflix true crime documentaries. Everybody from El Chapo to Pablo Escobar has been covered with style and through extensive interviews with people who were in the thick of it.

Now, Netflix India is finally giving us a taste of some homegrown action - Bad Boy Billionaires delves into the storied lives of India's most notorious conmen, covering Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju.

The sheer magnitude of these monetary mercenaries has been in the news for years, but few of us know how their massive scams came to be, or how pretty much all of them evaded justice. The series features interviews with experts and insiders, and has honestly been a long time coming.

Check out the trailer below!