The arranged marriage industry in India is exceptionally fruitful. Over 90% of marriages in the country are arranged and it is a booming market, to say the least.

Which is why, Netflix's latest show - Indian Matchmaking focuses on what makes an arranged marriage tick. In the show, matchmaker Sima Taparia guides her clients form the US and India to find right partners.

Some click instantly and some can't seem to get along, the trailer of the show perfectly captures the dice rolling unpredictability of 'rishta meetings'.

What sets new-age arrange marriages apart? How does a matchmaker go about picking prospective partners for their clients? Is that easy to fall in love? This trailer has us excited to get an answer to these questions.

Watch the trailer here:

The series will release on Netflix on July 16.





All images in the article are from the trailer of Indian Matchmaking.