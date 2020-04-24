Remember Salazar Slytherin, one of the greatest witches and wizards in the Harry Potter world?

A newly discovered snake in the forests of northeast India has been named as Salazar's pit viper after him.

Salazar Slytherin was one of the four founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter series.

The character Slytherin talked to snakes in the fictional Harry Potter world. A snake is the symbol of his Hogwarts house, too. That could be the reason why researchers chose the name Trimeresurus Salazar or Salazar's pit viper.

This species of pit viper, which is venomous, is commonly found across East and Sourtheast Asia.

The gorgeous green snake stands out from the other species of the same genus with the orange-reddish stripe found on the side of the head in males.

This is how people reacted to this news.

Dear Science,

Next time you discover a hideous, slithering, odious nightmare, the name Richard III is still available.https://t.co/7tuvRYN0oq — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) April 22, 2020

This wonderful news really checks all the boxes for me. https://t.co/KzaunzYMsm — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 22, 2020

How can I become friends with these Potterhead herpetologists who discovered a new snake in Arunachal Pradesh & called it Salazar Slytherin? (They WOULD'VE called it Nagini but they're saving that name for a cobra species.) https://t.co/zy4N2J3mOr — Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) April 19, 2020

My brothers and sisters, it is all happening. A new snake species has been named after our House founder Salazar!https://t.co/CUFLbYnotk — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) April 22, 2020

Researchers believe that a catchy name can generate attention of people and help in the protection of the species.