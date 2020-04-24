Remember Salazar Slytherin, one of the greatest witches and wizards in the Harry Potter world?

A newly discovered snake in the forests of northeast India has been named as Salazar's pit viper after him.

Source: CNN

Salazar Slytherin was one of the four founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter series.

Source: harry potter fandom

The character Slytherin talked to snakes in the fictional Harry Potter world. A snake is the symbol of his Hogwarts house, too. That could be the reason why researchers chose the name Trimeresurus Salazar or Salazar's pit viper.

Source: sciencelaert

This species of pit viper, which is venomous, is commonly found across East and Sourtheast Asia.

The gorgeous green snake stands out from the other species of the same genus with the orange-reddish stripe found on the side of the head in males.

Source: sciencealert

This is how people reacted to this news.

Researchers believe that a catchy name can generate attention of people and help in the protection of the species.