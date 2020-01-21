With the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan creating a stir for being a mainstream gay love story, we decided to recap to a few indie films that did justice to the community. From LOEV to My Son Is Gay, here are films that perfectly captured the struggles of homosexuality in India.

1. LOEV

Two old friends reconnect, only to discover their true feelings for each other. But what happens when one of them has an overbearing boyfriend and the other can't accept his feelings? This heartwarming film won the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the 2016 Tel Aviv International Film Festival.





Watch it here.

2. Evening Shadows

This film follows the story of a young South Indian boy and his coming out journey to his orthodox family. A huge hit among the film festival circuit, Evening Shadows won the Audience Award for Best International Feature at the Romania LGBTQ film festival.





Watch it here.



3. Margarita With A Straw

Kalki Koechlin plays a young woman with cerebral palsy who moves away from home to study. And on her way to self-discovery, she finds love and her sexuality.





Watch it here.



4. My Son Is Gay

This Tamil film which was showcased at the New York LGBT Film Festival won hearts of critics for its portrayal of the LGBTQ community. It follows the coming out journey of a young man and the way his sexuality creates a rift between him and his mother.

5. I Am

This anthology of four short films takes a look at sexuality, life and love through the eyes of four struggling individuals. I Am won the Best Film Award at the London Asian Film Festival in 2011.





Watch it here.



6. Time Out

A 14-year-old boy finds out that his older brother is gay, and his parents are out there to 'fix him.' This lighthearted film breezed through the subject but still managed to capture the hiccups of coming out in a middle-class family.





Watch it here.



7. Fire

In this Deepa Mehta film, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das play two wives who find comfort with each other in a close-minded household. This film was banned in India on its release date for hurting Hindu sentiments.

8. Dear Dad

In this role-reversal film, a father, played by Arvind Swamy comes out to his teenage son about his sexuality and the decision to begin living with his boyfriend.





Watch it here.



9. Memories Of March

A mother comes to terms with the sexuality of her late son who was killed in a road accident. Soon she discovers her son's boyfriend and all the things she didn't know about him. Memories Of March was awarded the Best Feature Film in English at the 58th National Film Awards.

10. Chitrangada - The Crowning Wish

This film follows the story of a gay couple who want to adopt a child but aren't legally allowed to. So one of them decides to get a sex-reassignment surgery to change the legal procedure. The movie won the Special Jury Award at the 60th National Film Awards.

11. Sisak

The first Indian silent LGBTQ love story, Sisak follows the story of two young men who travel in a local train together and are attracted to each other. But they don't have the courage accept their feelings. The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

It's time to get watching!