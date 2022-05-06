Recently, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha posted images on her Instagram page advocating the importance of safe sex. In the posters, she is wearing a tank top with a slogan written on it, "Stalking karne se sharam karo condom istemal karne se nahi."

Unfortunately though, netizens took this as an opportunity to shame her for talking about sex. *face palming myself*

Here are some comments people left on the post. Not only did people slut shame her for talking about sexual health, but apparently, some people think stalking women is the best way to have sex with them. Which is obviously, a load of baloney!

It is alarming that so many men are comfortable with making women feel uneasy by tracking them, without their consent and knowledge, to ultimately, be able to have relations with them.

So basically, according to this guy, men only have two options; either stalk a woman to convince (read: coerce) her to have sex or, straight up r*pe her. There is no in-between.

Does this guy not know you can simply approach a lady, talk to her directly, and ask her if she's interested in getting to know each other? But of course if she says no, then you've got to respect that and move along.

What's great is that Nushrratt Bharuccha clapped back and called out the crazy amount of sexism and disrespect people decided to throw at her post. Take a look at how, in the video here.

How is the topic of sex, and the importance of using protection during sex still looked at with so much misogyny? We're in 2022 for God's sake!