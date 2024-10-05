Welcome October, the month kickstarting the season of hot chocolate and cozy blankets. But there’s more to do than just enjoy these. If you’re fond of film and shows you’d rather watch tucked in your sofa, take a look at some of the best OTT titles releasing this month that will have you entertained, thrilled, scared, nostalgic, emotional, or just in splits. Happy watching!

1. Disclaimer

If suspenseful psychological thrillers are your cup of tea, look no further than Disclaimer. Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) is a celebrated journalist who’s made a stellar career by exposing the transgressions of others. Her world however turn upside down when a mysterious book delivered to her threatens to reveal her darkest secret. The seven-episode series is an adaptation of Renée Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name, and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. Who’s behind this vengeful plot, and how will Catherine protect her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen), her son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and her own reputation at stake? The layered moral arch of the characters and a complex yet gripping narrative style along with a seasoned star cast make this series a must-watch.



Streaming on Apple+ on October 11

2. The Diplomat (Season 2)

The legal genre offers some of the most popularly loved films and TV series. The Diplomat series is back with its second season, and its die-hard fans worldwide can’t keep calm. The critically-acclaimed political drama features Kate Wyler, an intelligent and ambitious diplomat who’s handled war-torn regions and high-stakes assignments admirably. The series has engaging storylines and multi-faceted characters which surprise the viewers at every turn. With a new set of challenges coming her way, will she be able to skillfully manage her marriage and political career?



Streaming on Netflix on October 31

3. Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft

For all the animation lovers out there who also crave adventure, get ready to meet the iconic Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft, a new action-packed series. This adaptation will explore Lara’s engrossing backstory and her heroic quests, as she navigates tough terrains and unveils long-lost secrets. With impressive animation and a refreshing storytelling style, all Croft fans should prepare to embark on adrenaline-packed escapades around the world, and uncover the woman, the myth, and the legend that the series’ protagonist is.

Streaming on Netflix on October 10

4. Rivals

An adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s popular novel of the same name, Rivals is a compelling tale set against the backdrop of the 1980s England that boasted an overindulgent and power-hungry social elite. The series traces the age-old rivalry of a notorious powerful figure Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and his neighbor Tony Baddingham (Tennant), controller of Corinium Television. Immerse yourself into the world of cut-throat competition and unforgiving rivalry among the society’s top brass. Add to this its many opulent settings, layered characters, and rich narrative-and you get an engrossing hit that you mustn’t miss.

Streaming on Hulu on October 18

5. Sarfira

Vir Jagannath Mhatre (Akshay Kumar) is the son of a rural teacher in Maharashtra who has a simple, big idea-he wants to see common people flying on a Rs. 1 ticket. With the dreams of building India’s first low-cost airline, he also wants to break the class barrier entrenched deep in the society. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story presents an underdog’s determination and knack for innovation to break into and reforming the Indian aviation industry focussed on raking in big profits. Also borrowing inspiration from Captain Gopinath’s book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, this go-big-or-go-home flick will leave you entertained and inspired.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on October 11

6. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Want to experience something refreshing with a touch of culture? The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh could be a promising pick, as it explores contemporary South Asian American life packed with emotions, laughter, and some core questions about individual identity. The series is centered around the Pradeep family and how they tread tradition and identity while embracing a modern American life. With a relatable storytelling style and layered characters, you’ll get a closer look into the daily life of an immigrant South Asian family. The world of the Pradeeps, with their many struggles and ambitions, will warm your heart.

Streaming on Prime Video on October 17

7. Do Patti

The highly anticipated Bollywood thriller Do Patti stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. This high-octane film is a heady mix of a suspenseful storyline, gripping cinematography, and the classic cop-accused trope that will keep you hooked. Directed by the talented Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti also explores layered relationships and simmering tensions all set against a mystery-filled plot. With a powerful blend of drama and suspense, and possibly a double role by Sanon, it’s a promising midnight watch this October.



Streaming on Netflix on October 25

8. Citadel: Diana

Enter the gruesome world of powerful clans locked in a dreadful rivalry in this latest addition to the popular Citadel franchise. The six-episode Italian series is set in Milan in 2030, and revolves around double agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis). The independent global spy agency Citadel, Diana’s home ground, was destroyed by another powerful rival syndicate, Manticore. Since then, she’s been operating as a mole at Manticore, trapped behind enemy lines. But when the chance to escape finally arrives, she must trust an unexpected ally to ensure her freedom: Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy. What will she choose, and will it all turn into deception instead?

Streaming on Prime Video on October 10



WAIT! HERE ARE SOME BONUS STREAMING SUGGESTIONS-

October is indeed the month of many impressive stories that warrant watching. Check out these unmissable releases already running for you to enjoy. (No spoilers ahead!)

1. CTRL

CTRL is a thriller based on the downsides of digital fame and too much technological dependence. Nella Awasthi (Ananya Panday) and Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat) are a power couple in the social media universe who eventually see a very public split-up. What follows next, is a seemingly harmless decision that wreaks their worlds apart. Nella signs up for an AI application’s aid to control and manipulate her ‘digital life’, but things get worrying when the app overreaches into her real life. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL gives a terrifying peek into what follows when we obsessively curate our lives online, and technology takes control over our lived reality.



Streaming on Netflix

2. Where’s Wanda?

Wanda Klatt is a 17-year-old sprightly girl who went missing months ago. Frustrated with police’s inaction, her parents Dedo and Carlotta launch a search operation with their son Ole. Dressed up as electrical workers with impressive tech, they install surveillance devices across their neighbourhood. And that opens a pandora’s box of secrets that the residents keep closeted. Where’s Wanda? is a dark comedy series that will leave you in splits and shock, both in good measure.



Streaming on Apple TV+

3. It’s What’s Inside

It’s What’s Inside is dark humour mixed with building tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Boasting a stellar cast, the story starts with a simple pre-wedding celebration hosting a group of old friends. The night takes a sinister turn when an estranged guest joins the party and offers a unique psychological experience-straight out of his briefcase. What follows is a mind-bending journey where the characters must face long-forgotten secrets and conflicts, disclose deep-seated desires, and relive their unpleasant past.

Streaming on Netflix

4. House of Spoils

If you love all things food and gothic horror, the House of Spoils is just the film for you. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose plays the role of chef who moves into a secluded estate for pursuing her passionate dream of having her own restaurant. But the dream soon spirals into a nightmare that triggers her anxieties. The estate has a sordid past which slowly begins infiltrating her kitchen, her life, and her mind. Will she survive the lurking sinister spirit pitted against her? This chilling tale is a bone-chilling thriller that’ll make you avoid your kitchen at night!

Streaming on Prime Video

5. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is a romantic tale of two male protagonists who fall in love, and the challenges that follow them in the bid to be together. It features actor Sunny Singh playing the role of Amar, a charming Punjabi man navigating the pressures of an arranged marriage. But a trip to London and a chance meeting with Prem (Aditya Seal) kickstarts a whirlwind romance between them. You witness their relationship flowering, which is treated in a tasteful manner going by its lively trailer. Amar not only battles the society’s onslaughts on his relationship, he also grapples with issues of identity and familial bonds-what should we value more, and why? It’s one refreshing romantic flick you must see this season.

Streaming on JioCinema

6. Manvat Murders

Manvat Murders is a true tale of a string of hair-raising murders that plagued a present-day town in Maharashtra in the 1970s. Ace director Ashutosh Gowariker plays the role of DCP Ramakant Kulkarni-a determined cop investigating the case that reeks of foul-play and the occult. Based on Kulkarni’s autobiographical book, Footprints on the Sand of Crime, the series presents a captivating tale of deception and sinister ambitions that can sometimes motivate people towards the unimaginable. You’ll also spot Sai Tamhankar and Sonali Kulkarni in impressive performances.

Streaming on Sony Liv