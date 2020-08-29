Th king is dead. Long live the king! Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, the King of Wakanda in the Marvel movies, has tragically passed away following a battle with colon cancer. As fans and the entertainment community alike mourn his death, stories of his grit have been pouring out.

Writer Matt Jacobs just posted a snippet of an interview he conducted with Boseman in 2017, and the replies have just taken on so much more meaning and gravitas.

I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie...https://t.co/MAB1ZYdcGS pic.twitter.com/eLdear66IU — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) August 29, 2020

Referring to Boseman's gruelling work schedule, Matt states that he's been through a lot, to which the reply was a foreboding 'You don't even know'.

At the time, none of us had any idea he was also battling cancer alongside doing all these movie projects. This answer in itself now stands as a sign of things to come.

But perhaps the most gut-wrenching part of the exchange is Chadwick stating, 'One day I'll live to tell the story'.

That, tragically, did not come to pass. But his legacy will live on, and the replies to this post are testament to that.

Man that last line 💔💔 — Trevor #DoALeeds (@Trevorlloyd92) August 29, 2020

The strength in how he chose to answer this. He never shared his burden and the tough side of his job with anyone, we only got to see the wonderful result, experience the joy with him. I can’t 😭 — lynn 🧢 (@mango__pear) August 29, 2020

He hinted it. What an absolute King 🤎✊🏿 — Steve (@mancerrss) August 29, 2020

He wasn't kidding, huh? We really had no idea. — druidic (@druidicSSB) August 29, 2020

That last answer of his is like a knife to the gut — Julie (@julie_at_law) August 29, 2020

It's so, so sad; 43 is no age at all. But yeah, the thing I'm just jaw-to-the-floor about is getting into superhero shape - repeatedly! - while suffering from cancer. — Darth Teena (@Persipan) August 29, 2020

Rest in power, King!