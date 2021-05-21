Don't Call Yourself A FRIENDS Fan Unless You Can Correctly Match Famous Dialogues To Their Seasons

Yes, it's your go-to show when the world's got you down. Yes, you have a better idea about Monica's towel categories than about your course categories. Yes, you know how many times Ross actually says, "pivot".
But unless you ace this quiz, can you really call yourself the ultimate F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan?
1. "See? He’s her lobster."
2. "Joey doesn't share food."
3. "It's like a cow's opinion. You know, it just doesn't matter. It's moo."
4. "They don’t know that we know they know we know."
5. "Phoebe. That’s, P, as in Phoebe, H, as in heebe, O as in o-bee, E, as in ebee, B, as in beebee, and E as in… Ello there mate."
6. "I’m not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
7. "How do you expect me to grow if you won’t let me blow?”
8. “Judge all you want, but married a lesbian, left a man at the altar, fell in love with a gay ice dancer, threw a girl’s wooden leg in the fire, lives in a box.”
9. “Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!”
10. "I assume we're looking for an answer more sophisticated than 'to get you into bed'."
11. "We better stick to the routine; we don't want to look stupid."
12. "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love."
Could you be any more ready for the results?
Result