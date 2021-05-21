Don't Call Yourself A FRIENDS Fan Unless You Can Correctly Match Famous Dialogues To Their Seasons

Yes, it's your go-to show when the world's got you down. Yes, you have a better idea about Monica's towel categories than about your course categories. Yes, you know how many times Ross actually says, "pivot".

via gfycat

But unless you ace this quiz, can you really call yourself the ultimate F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan?

1. "See? He’s her lobster." via wehearit Season 2 Season 3 Season 1 Season 4

2. "Joey doesn't share food." via Reddit Season 7 Season 9 Season 10 Season 6

3. "It's like a cow's opinion. You know, it just doesn't matter. It's moo." via Netflix Season 8 Season 7 Season 6 Season 9

4. "They don’t know that we know they know we know." via getyarn Season 5 Season 6 Season 4 I don't know!

5. "Phoebe. That’s, P, as in Phoebe, H, as in heebe, O as in o-bee, E, as in ebee, B, as in beebee, and E as in… Ello there mate." via Netflix Season 3 Season 5 Season 7 Season 8

6. "I’m not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" via Netflix Season 5 Season 8 Season 7 Season 4

7. "How do you expect me to grow if you won’t let me blow?” via Netflix Season 4 Season 3 Season 2 Season 1

8. “Judge all you want, but married a lesbian, left a man at the altar, fell in love with a gay ice dancer, threw a girl’s wooden leg in the fire, lives in a box.” via Pinterest Season 4 Season 3 Season 6 Season 2

9. “Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!” Season 3 Season 4 Season 2 Season 5

10. "I assume we're looking for an answer more sophisticated than 'to get you into bed'." via Netflix Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4

11. "We better stick to the routine; we don't want to look stupid." via Pinterest Season 7 Season 9 Season 8 Season 6