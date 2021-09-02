Think You're Prepared For Money Heist Season 5? Take This Quiz To Find Out

After 4 seasons, multiple plot twists, and Nairobi's death, the final season of Money Heist is almost here. And if you think you're ready to binge-watch Season 5, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:
1. Let's start with an easy one. Which institution is the target of the heist in seasons 1 and 2?
2. Who, among the following, is not a part of the original team set up by the Professor for the original heist (seasons 1-2)?
via Indian Express
3. Name this character:
via Get India News
4. Why does Berlin order Denver to kill Monica?
5. What are the special masks the group wears, and get famous for, called?
via aksiz
6. What is the name of the Professor's alter ego?
7. Select the option that correctly lists the team's skillset:
via Meaww
8. Which disease is Raquel's mother suffering from?
9. Who is Tatiana?
via Womenshealthmag
10. What does Arturo Roman begin to do after surviving the first heist?
via Film Daily
11. How does Nairobi die?
12. Which of the following is not a code-name used by the Professor's team members?
via Indian Express
Are you ready for the results?
Result