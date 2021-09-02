Think You're Prepared For Money Heist Season 5? Take This Quiz To Find Out

After 4 seasons, multiple plot twists, and Nairobi's death, the final season of Money Heist is almost here. And if you think you're ready to binge-watch Season 5, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:

1. Let's start with an easy one. Which institution is the target of the heist in seasons 1 and 2? Royal Mint of Spain Bank of Spain The European Central Bank Minor basilica of Sagrada Família

2. Who, among the following, is not a part of the original team set up by the Professor for the original heist (seasons 1-2)? via Indian Express Oslo Helsinki Manila Denver

3. Name this character: via Get India News Angel Rubio Suarez Colonel Luis Prieto Colonel Luis Tamayo

4. Why does Berlin order Denver to kill Monica? To scare the other hostages. Because she conceals a cellphone. Because she is annoying him. Because she hits him.

5. What are the special masks the group wears, and get famous for, called? via aksiz Deli masks Dali masks Demon mask Umm...

6. What is the name of the Professor's alter ego? Álvaro Morte Sergio Marquina Salva Andrés de Fonollosa

7. Select the option that correctly lists the team's skillset: via Meaww Rio: Hacking, Nairobi: Counterfeiting; Moscow: Mining; Bogota: Metallurgy

Nairobi: Hacking, Rio: Forgery; Moscow: Mining; Bogota: Metallurgy Bogota: Hacking, Rio: Counterfeiting; Moscow: Mining; Nairobi: Metallurgy Rio: Hacking; Denver: Counterfeiting; Moscow: Mining; Nairobi: Metallurgy

8. Which disease is Raquel's mother suffering from? Arthritis Cancer Alzheimer's Diabetes

9. Who is Tatiana? via Womenshealthmag The Professor's ex-wife. It's Alicia Sierra's pseudonym. She is Berlin's ex-wife. She is not a character from the show.

10. What does Arturo Roman begin to do after surviving the first heist? via Film Daily He resumes his original job. He becomes a public motivational speaker. Who cares what he does? He is just as annoying. He joins the Professors' team.

11. How does Nairobi die? She is shot by Alicia Sierra. She is shot by Gandia. She is shot by Arturo. Nairobi doesn't die.