QUIZ

Think You're Prepared For Money Heist Season 5? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Srishti Magan

7 shares | 2022 views

After 4 seasons, multiple plot twists, and Nairobi's death, the final season of Money Heist is almost here. And if you think you're ready to binge-watch Season 5, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you: 

1. Let's start with an easy one. Which institution is the target of the heist in seasons 1 and 2?

2. Who, among the following, is not a part of the original team set up by the Professor for the original heist (seasons 1-2)?

3. Name this character: 

4. Why does Berlin order Denver to kill Monica?

5. What are the special masks the group wears, and get famous for, called?

6. What is the name of the Professor's alter ego?

7. Select the option that correctly lists the team's skillset: 

8. Which disease is Raquel's mother suffering from?

9. Who is Tatiana?

10. What does Arturo Roman begin to do after surviving the first heist?

11. How does Nairobi die?

12. Which of the following is not a code-name used by the Professor's team members?

Are you ready for the results?

Result

