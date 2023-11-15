As we all know, Orry, AKA Orhan Awatramani, the mystery face we’ve been seeing with almost every Bollywood celebrity, has become quite the sensation in our country. It began with fans wondering who he is, and how he is always invited to every celeb party. And now, the janta wants to know what Orry does. Because, how does he know all these famous people? Did they meet because of work? It’s a valid question y’know?

While the Google search engine says he’s a social activist, according to some who have dug through the recently-risen-to-fame-influencer’s LinkedIn, he has worked with Reliance as well.

Credit: Google

But besides this, in a recent comment, Orry has described more of what he does, and what his aspirations have been. And as the internet does, they’ve taken his words and expressed some interesting opinions. Here’s a tweet by @niquotein that has posted Awatramani’s explanation.

that’s a big ass synonym for unemployed pic.twitter.com/md3LK1e88T — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 14, 2023

And here’s how people have responded to the piece of information, take a look:

Funny that even Orry doesn't have a very solid answer for the "what does Orry do?" question. I mean no judgment. If he doesn't need to 'work' why should he, etc. We should all be so lucky. https://t.co/FcGXEY6Qdq — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) November 14, 2023

Idk man he kinda seems to be living my dream life fr https://t.co/lBOBatTOxv — ig : lilmiloais🍒 (@lilmiloais) November 14, 2023

Listen if i didn't *need* to work this is exactly what i'd do we are the losers here https://t.co/47mXoZGktG — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 14, 2023

I have no comments about the what-does-oryy-do discourse and if his privilege allows him to do nothing, it's his choice.



BUT I can't let go of the fact that 'I write captions' is a repeated response to someone enquiring about one's work, interest, or pursuits. https://t.co/FyVWnrKioj — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) November 14, 2023

Me writing my MBA app essays about ‘what value would you add to our community’. https://t.co/pVIx4jSFCf — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) November 14, 2023

His parents can buy out your entire family multiple times, with that kind of wealth working is optional. He's just chilling & living his life. Let him be. https://t.co/rojn57HhBo — Daemien (@Ragnaar888) November 14, 2023

generational wealth is something else https://t.co/9krRmI5dof — ani (@guimaraestempo) November 14, 2023

That's a big ass synonym for Generational Wealth. https://t.co/8igeBVq2oh — Shubh (@Vickster469) November 14, 2023

Lads, this is the final boss of generational wealth. https://t.co/DtJjfH5UVV — Lightninging In A Bottle (@FullFatYoghurt) November 14, 2023

God what’s this stupid hype surrounding Orry? Who is this guy and why are people so invested in what he does?



Out of nowhere he’s clicking pictures with every star in Bollywood parties, he is being mentioned & discussed in KWK, what is happening?!?! https://t.co/8NCOrvYMvs — Suthiiii (@harshuthee) November 14, 2023

Generational wealth really is the greatest gift one can give to their kids.



Look at this reply, lucky. https://t.co/cd6tzUDcS1 — . (@ellathalaezuthu) November 14, 2023

Don't understand this hate for Orry. It stems so much from jealousy. I am not gonna hate someone's chill life because I aspire that chill life too https://t.co/V8G2nlhZCl — cool (@Show_V_) November 14, 2023

Orry is every gujjar boy with hefty rental income https://t.co/7rJG9TTjcr — Manan Goel (@Lawgical_insaan) November 15, 2023

not orry describing my actual workday. feeling extra unemployed today. https://t.co/9zK4Jm42ep — i won't buy spiderman 2 until i'm done applying (@pujanparikh97) November 14, 2023

I personally find this reply great tbh. If somebody asked me who I am my entire answer would have been about my work and academics and It’s just so sad that my entire personality is about my profession ffs. He’s obviously privileged but he’s living his life man good for him https://t.co/QfTiWsW386 — The Dwight Knight (@weAllGonnaDye) November 14, 2023

Leave orry alone. Working on yourself is also a big task 😤 https://t.co/51MhNP3H4s — Kashish ᴬⁿᵏᶦᵗ | ˢᶦᵈ ⭐️ (@not_ur_nemesis) November 14, 2023

i wanna be this.

i wanna paint walls and write captions and do pilates and dream but i also wanna be paid for all this https://t.co/9TJVjFCH9r — cranberrygin das (@beef_parotttaa) November 14, 2023

May god bless us all with such generational wealth. Us worker bees need some respite too!