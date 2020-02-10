Oscars, the most prestigious award night for films, lacks representation when it comes to women. It doesn't surprise anyone anymore but every once in a while, it needs a bit of reminding of the same. 

Oscars
Source: Amar Ujala

And while the whole world remains busy watching the big night unfold, Natalie Portman does always find a way to point out the lack of female nominees at the Oscars. 

Natalie portman oscars
Source: Elle

Last year, Portman was presenting the awards and introduced the category saying, 'and here are the all-male nominees'. 

natalie portman
Source: Global news

Yeah, well, this year, she's become a bit more subtle.  She was seen with a cape on the red carpet featuring the names of women who were overlooked this year in the directing category, including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

Natalie portman oscars
Source: ET Online

She's explained it herself here!

And Twitter literally went all 'Yaas Queen' after she did that. 

And if you think that was a bit much, let me remind you that Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win best director in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards and in case you hadn't noticed, she ain't the only female filmmaker in the last century. 