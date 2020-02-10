Oscars, the most prestigious award night for films, lacks representation when it comes to women. It doesn't surprise anyone anymore but every once in a while, it needs a bit of reminding of the same.

And while the whole world remains busy watching the big night unfold, Natalie Portman does always find a way to point out the lack of female nominees at the Oscars.

Last year, Portman was presenting the awards and introduced the category saying, 'and here are the all-male nominees'.

Yeah, well, this year, she's become a bit more subtle. She was seen with a cape on the red carpet featuring the names of women who were overlooked this year in the directing category, including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

She's explained it herself here!

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars.

And Twitter literally went all 'Yaas Queen' after she did that.

It is a real disgrace that the Oscars are so male-dominated and so monocultural. Especially since there are so many talented actors and directors who are not white men. — Charles in Exile (@ergoking) February 10, 2020

And if you think that was a bit much, let me remind you that Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win best director in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards and in case you hadn't noticed, she ain't the only female filmmaker in the last century.