Hollywood rapper and record producer Sean John Combs, also known as ‘P Diddy’ is all over the headlines for the alleged sexual assault allegations that have surfaced recently. The three-time Grammy winner was arrested on 16th September on multiple accusations of rape, sex trafficking, and abusive behavior and currently remains imprisoned at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Diddy worked his way up as a hip-hop mogul, establishing a record label ‘Bad Boy Records’ and other business endeavors. But what was once a golden career is now unveiling itself as a past of violence, assault, and exploitation. Here’s a detailed timeline with all the recent updates related to the case:

Nov 16, 2023: Cassie Ventura files a lawsuit

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and singer, Cassandra Ventura (also known as ‘Cassie’) filed a lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of raping, forced drug use, and physical violence throughout the years of their relationship. This was the first major accusation that gathered widespread media attention. However, both parties settled the case amicably within 24 hours.

Nov-Dec: Diddy is accused by three more victims, including a minor

Following Cassie’s lawsuit, Diddy is served with three lawsuits in the span of a month, including allegations of gang-raping a 17-year-old minor woman. Diddy and his team denies the allegations stating these were “fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute.” Amidst all this, Diddy steps aside as the Revolt chairman.

Dec 6, 2023: Diddy speaks up against the allegations on his social media

The rapper chose to break his silence and denied the allegations by stating ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’. He added, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

Feb 26, 2024: Diddy’s producer files a lawsuit against him

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Diddy’s producer sues the rapper for $30 million for sexual harassment, drugging, and exploitation. Jones claimes that he was a victim of a regular pattern of abuse, which impacted his mental health and forced him into intensive therapy.

March 25, 2024: Federal agents raid Diddy’s residence

Following the lawsuits, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened an investigation against the rapper by searching his properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

May 17, 2024: CCTV footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie is released

Troubles became grave for the rapper when a CCTV footage of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassie in the lobby of a hotel went viral. The disturbing footage included visuals of Diddy shoving and dragging Cassie and throwing a vase in her direction. With such evidence on public platforms, fans start questioning the integrity of the artist.

May- September: Multiple victims come up with lawsuits

From May to September, victims of sexual assault, trafficking, and molestation came forward by filing another four lawsuits against Diddy. Model and actress Crystal McKinney, and former adult film star Adria English is also among them. To everyone’s surprise, Dawn Richard, a former member of Combs’ girl group Danity Kane was also a victim of Diddy’s ill habits. She sues his co-singer for multiple instances of inappropriate touching, physical and verbal abuse, and overworking.

September 16, 2024: Diddy is arrested

Diddy is arrested in a Manhattan hotel. According to his lawyers, the rapper tried his best to cooperate with law enforcement and that, “these are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.” On his pleas for not guilty, he is denied bail and is ordered to await trial in a Brooklyn detention center.

Following the recent updates, attorney Tony Buzbee, in a recent press conference has claimed that more than 100 people have planned to file lawsuits against Diddy including men and minors.

The case of P Diddy and his popularity among the ‘inner circles’ of Hollywood raises many questions about the involvement of our favorite stars in such scandals. Netizens have expressed disappointment and even started to dig into the relationships and exchanges between multiple Hollywood celebrities and Diddy. Among many of them, Jay-Z and Beyonce are closest on the radar, some even claiming there are darker secrets. One can only imagine the plight of victims who were exploited and forced to stay silent for opportunities disguised as manipulation.