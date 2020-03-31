Every time you place a phone call these days, you can hear a long PSA about coronavirus. Actually, if you are o the internet or if you are watching TV, there's always a PSA around the corner, just waiting to play.

And this is not just the case with India. This is happening all over the world to educate people about the pandemic and how to keep themselves safe during it.

But nothing comes even close to how entertaining this PSA video of Pakistan is. Okay, hey, nothing anti-national here. This thing is literally the best PSA video ever made!

The 2-minute video starts with a man asking the corona monster to leave his people alone. His people, then give him weapons to fight the monster- from bats to pistols to missiles. But he says his hands alone are enough for this disease.

And as the ominous music intensifies along with the thunder and lightning, he proceeds to wash his hands with soap! He then asks the doctor in protective gear to check his timer and see if 20 seconds had passed and goes on to shoo the monster away with those clean hands, much to the crowd's applause.

Watch the video here:

The video's so good that people have been going gaga over it on Twitter.

Hahaah What is the name of the guy who did the dubbing ? Reminds me of Pashto movies. Loved how they maintained the cultural touc to keep it relevant. Well done — Loud_Speaker (@LouddSpeaker) March 27, 2020

Wonderful effort of spreading awareness.. Great animation and script.. Kudos.. (Y) — A r s a l a n A l i (@ArsalanAlli) March 27, 2020

Absolutely amazing! — Amin jan (@khyberk7) March 27, 2020

This is the best PSA ever!! Loved both the original Pashto and this version. Hats off. — Muzz (@MuzzImran) March 27, 2020

There is also a Pashto version of it online. So if you understand the language, check out the OG video.