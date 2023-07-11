There is a huge difference between how male writers portray Bollywood heroes and how women writers portray them. Most of the time, male writers portray the Bollywood man as someone who is aggressive, macho and whatnot. While women writers impart a certain sense of sensitivity to the male character that makes them more human.

We recently came across a thread on Reddit (r/BollyBlindsNGossip) where desi Bollywood fans were discussing their favourite Bollywood men who are written by women. The answers are truly refreshing and they make us yearn for other similar characters in the future. Read on below.

1. “Rana Chaudhary in Piku is my favourite. He’s flawed, gives realistic answers, and yet has a disarming charm. Loved the chemistry between Rana and Piku. Two adults in their late 30s burdened with responsibilities won’t have a lot of time or excitement for a love life. It happens in a matter-of-fact way, amidst the endless activities, if it is meant to happen. Very well written and executed!” – CurioMdHH22

2. “Adding to the list, “Dan from October is my favourite, hands down! Varun’s subtlety in the film was the highlight and I could feel my heart sink as the story progressed. I wanted it to end otherwise but the way the melancholy was romanticized, it only could have been done with a good writer and actor duo and Juhi & Varun won this for me.” – vishaw_kalra

3. “Jug convinced an entire set of teens like myself ki therapy mein sab smoothly ho jaata hai. What a beautiful liar.” – abdurrehman69

4. “Mansoor from Kedarnath.” – Fickle-Ad6834

5. “Vicky Kaushal in Raazi. Nobody comes close to that and he portrayed it so beautifully too.” – bammbamm95967

6. “SUNNY. SUNNY. SUNNYYY (Dil Dhadakne Do). Man said he would wait for her forever, man wanted to work as hard as he could and be high earning just to be able to be worthy of her family, he is just amazing, speaks up for women’s rights in uncomfortable conversations, and acknowledged her business was all hers. He was just the standard.” – babalon124

7. “Add Varun Grover’s character from Qala.” – AdwikaS

8. “Fawad Khan’s role in Khoobsurat had great potential! His role reminds me of the typical male lead from K-Drama. Sadly he and Sonam lacked chemistry and he underperformed! Best written role indeed.” – No-Extension-8411

9. “The hostel roommates while in Amsterdam in Queen. They were just so wholesome, and Rani grew so much more independent with them.” – outowlstanding

10. “This one is on the more sombre side, but I loved the portrayal of Vikrant’s character in A Death In The Gunj. Konkona did a fabulous job.” – Jaani_dushman

11. “Ranveer in Lootera was amazing as well. His soft conversation with Pakhi after they spend the night is another Bolly gem that Motwane and Bhavani Iyer created.” – goghskiki

12. “The house-help’s husband in Konkona Sen Sharma’s movie in Lust Stories 2. But the character was so polite and passionate and loving. He was kind and patient and loved his wife very much.” – SouthernHomework355

Which other characters would you add to this list?

