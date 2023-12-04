Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal has got the internet talking. The trailer of the film was already a part of online discourse, but the film had added fuel to the fire. People are calling out the film for its glorified violence, misogyny, and various other things that are triggering to watch. While we don’t want to give you spoilers, the least we can say is that the movie will make you feel queasy.

Borrowing from the Marvel universe, Sandeep Reddy Vanga added a post-credit scene in the movie. The post-credits hint towards a sequel. Those who have watched the film have many theories about Animal Park. We talked to 10 people who have watched Animal and asked them to tell us what theories they have about the sequel.

1. “Tripti Dimri is going to be the lead in the next film. She will have a sinister role.” – Yash Raj

2. “Bobby’s character has siblings. I feel they will show up to avenge Bobby’s death.” – Simran

3. “I think the new Ranbir (Aziz Haq) would come and confront the original Ranbir and try to kill his family. What follows is more bloodshed and murders.” – Aaliyah Jain

4. “I feel like they’d find some other, more creative way to justify male rage, in its most destructive form. Apparently, men and their brutality have a place in the world as long as it has a ‘deeper’ purpose, like family feuds.” – Harshita Singh

5. “I overheard someone say that Ranbir Kapoor’s character might not be the real son of ‘the lineage’. They might explore that in the sequel.” – Manya Ailawadi

6. “The man who translates for Bobby’s character will join forces to kill Ranbir’s family.” – Abhijit

7. “Bobby’s wife who was in labour when Ranbir pointed the gun to her belly might tell her child (after he grows up) about Ranbir.” – Anisha Taunk

8. “Vijay and Aziz will fight it out and Aziz will return to Vijay’s family posing as the OG Ranbir. Once the family is convinced, he might take over the factory and avenge the wrong that was done to his grandfather.” – Rohil Varma

9. “Rashmika’s character will not divorce Ranbir. They will live separately. I’m hoping the girl opens her eyes, at least.” – Nikita Srivastava

10. “Bobby’s side of the family will have an entire army of men ready to get their revenge. Just like Ranbir got his cousins to fight with him.” – Abhishek Kumar

Released on December 1, Animal has made ₹360 crores at the box office.