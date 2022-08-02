If you think an obscene amount of unparalleled lunacy is only showcased in Hindi daily soaps then be ready to get exposed to something....worse.

While Pakistani dramas are swooned over for their alluring dialect, stunning wardrobe, and beautiful actor-to-actor chemistry, this Twitter user posted a bizarre clip from a Pak show that is will do everything BUT turn you on. Here's the video for context.

So apparently, this guy who looks hella toxic got the girl's father jailed and when she calls him up in grief, the moment she took his name, he felt turned on? WTF?

Really? Is this the closest they could come to phone sex? He literally gave zero fucks about the girl who was weeping copiously on call, rather gave a censored version of yeah baby, say my name.

Just a pic of his creepy AF smile to ruin your sleep tonight and for two more nights.

Twitter is genuinely curious to know what the writers were smoking and is looking for hacks to unsee what they saw.

lady is crying for her father and he’s getting horny what type of kink is this 😖😣 https://t.co/lQYifwA9Ly — Haroon | Stan BABAR AZAM 👑 (@Mengg_Dagg) May 26, 2022

I request a fatwa against this corny trash. https://t.co/xSxpeUjWu4 — Mehreen Kasana (@mehreenkasana) May 27, 2022

Family compliant , halal phone sex 🧕 https://t.co/jhR1JmV6lN — Sherry (@CherieDamour_) May 26, 2022

Just imagine that a few people sat in a room, read this script and said "yep that's a 100% romantic and normal plot, let's do that" https://t.co/VCafT4rKjC — Shireen Rizvi 🇵🇸 (@claudiancurse) May 27, 2022

this is so disturbing and if she falls in love with him later on.... yikes https://t.co/CLbg4WFwhP — ny (@sprihaxx) May 26, 2022

another episode where filthy men can be horny at any kind of situation if someone is dying or may be in desperate situation they doesn’t even care infact they will take advantage out of it, Sigh !! https://t.co/qWuGQ0zveO — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) May 26, 2022

This is so disturbing astagfirullah. Perfectly depicts the man to woman dynamic in our society. https://t.co/XY9QTEhqT0 — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) May 26, 2022

If they scale this show to a point where she ends up falling for this guy, we riot.