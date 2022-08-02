If you think an obscene amount of unparalleled lunacy is only showcased in Hindi daily soaps then be ready to get exposed to something....worse.

While Pakistani dramas are swooned over for their alluring dialect, stunning wardrobe, and beautiful actor-to-actor chemistry, this Twitter user posted a bizarre clip from a Pak show that is will do everything BUT turn you on. Here's the video for context.

So apparently, this guy who looks hella toxic got the girl's father jailed and when she calls him up in grief, the moment she took his name, he felt turned on? WTF?

Really? Is this the closest they could come to phone sex? He literally gave zero fucks about the girl who was weeping copiously on call, rather gave a censored version of yeah baby, say my name.  

Just a pic of his creepy AF smile to ruin your sleep tonight and for two more nights.

Pak Drama phone sex
Source: Twitter

Twitter is genuinely curious to know what the writers were smoking and is looking for hacks to unsee what they saw. 

If they scale this show to a point where she ends up falling for this guy, we riot. 