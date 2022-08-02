If you think an obscene amount of unparalleled lunacy is only showcased in Hindi daily soaps then be ready to get exposed to something....worse.
While Pakistani dramas are swooned over for their alluring dialect, stunning wardrobe, and beautiful actor-to-actor chemistry, this Twitter user posted a bizarre clip from a Pak show that is will do everything BUT turn you on. Here's the video for context.
phone sex in paki dramas. 💀 pic.twitter.com/yWyJqqmxoY— 🌻 (@muuneeba) May 26, 2022
So apparently, this guy who looks hella toxic got the girl's father jailed and when she calls him up in grief, the moment she took his name, he felt turned on? WTF?
Really? Is this the closest they could come to phone sex? He literally gave zero fucks about the girl who was weeping copiously on call, rather gave a censored version of yeah baby, say my name.
Just a pic of his creepy AF smile to ruin your sleep tonight and for two more nights.
Twitter is genuinely curious to know what the writers were smoking and is looking for hacks to unsee what they saw.
I request a fatwa against this corny trash. https://t.co/xSxpeUjWu4— Mehreen Kasana (@mehreenkasana) May 27, 2022
phone sex in paki dramas. 💀 pic.twitter.com/yWyJqqmxoY— 🌻 (@muuneeba) May 26, 2022
Just imagine that a few people sat in a room, read this script and said "yep that's a 100% romantic and normal plot, let's do that" https://t.co/VCafT4rKjC— Shireen Rizvi 🇵🇸 (@claudiancurse) May 27, 2022
this is so disturbing and if she falls in love with him later on.... yikes https://t.co/CLbg4WFwhP— ny (@sprihaxx) May 26, 2022
This is so disturbing astagfirullah. Perfectly depicts the man to woman dynamic in our society. https://t.co/XY9QTEhqT0— Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) May 26, 2022
“yeaahhhh…just like that”— k. (@carbonbuns) May 26, 2022
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭📸📸 https://t.co/kBuXHQb6dr pic.twitter.com/APtDudTNsk
If they scale this show to a point where she ends up falling for this guy, we riot.