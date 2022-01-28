Accepted Or Rejected: Pitch An Idea On Shark Tank & We'll Tell You How The Judges Will React

Shark Tank India has taken over Indian households, capturing the attention of budding entrepreneurs, and finding a sweet spot between being entertaining and dramatic. It has also led many audience members to believe that their ideas, either long-forgotten or barely budding ones, might just have a chance. And if you are one such audience member, then take this quiz, and see how the judges might react.
1. Let's start with the basics - what industry does your product or business idea belong to?
2. What is the motivation behind your entrepreneurial idea?
via Zing365
3. What is your mode of business?
4. How much investment are you asking for?
5. How much equity are you willing to give?
via Tech Story
6. How open are you to negotiation?
7. What is the one word you associate with your product?
8. Which judge is your pitch directed at?
9. And last, but not least, how do you react if your idea is rejected?
You are now one step away from your free course from Upgrad! (IYKYK)
Result