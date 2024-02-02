Poonam Pandey, the renowned television celebrity, passed away today. She was 32.
She was a well-known model and was last seen in reality show, Lock Upp. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Amit Saxena’s Nasha.
Pandey, who took her last breath in Uttar Pradesh today, had cervical cancer.
Her official social media handle released a statement that read:
“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”
Her untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here’s how the internet expressed their condolences:
May her soul rest in peace.