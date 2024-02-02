Poonam Pandey, the renowned television celebrity, passed away today. She was 32.

She was a well-known model and was last seen in reality show, Lock Upp. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Amit Saxena’s Nasha.

Pandey, who took her last breath in Uttar Pradesh today, had cervical cancer.

Her official social media handle released a statement that read:

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Her untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry and here’s how the internet expressed their condolences:

Rest in peace poonam 💔🙏🏼 #poonampandey — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 2, 2024

she is just 32 years old

Rest in peace 🙏

Om shanti 🙏

Cases of cervical cancer is continuously rising. — TejRan smiling 😊 face (Nidhi) (@Zzugzwang25) February 2, 2024

Poonam Pandey Indian Flim and TV actress Died this morning due to Cervical cancer….She was just 32…. Shocking…..😬😬😬😬#Poonampandey pic.twitter.com/xuqTSf5AUt — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) February 2, 2024

Absolutely Shocking news 🤯 Never read any article that she was suffering from #CervicalCancer 😕 RIP #PoonamPandey 😣 — Rajdeep Sarkar 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@rajdeep_sarkar) February 2, 2024

Shocking 😳! Poonam Pandey is no more! She’s just 32 .#Poonampandey — Asha Kumari🇮🇳 (sarcastic_backpacker) (@ashakumari_) February 2, 2024

RIP Poonam Pandey 💔💔💔💔 — Entertainment Mania (@JournalisMania) February 2, 2024

Life is a journey of total uncertainty.

Rest in peace #PoonamPandey — Bahaar 🛩🌏🇮🇳 (@bahar_uddiin) February 2, 2024

May her soul rest in peace.