Congratulations are in order for actress Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough as they announced the birth of their twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Zinta shared a smiling picture of herself and Gene on Instagram, which had the happy announcement as the caption, taking everyone by surprise. And they look so cute!

Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives." The actress went on to thank the doctors and their surrogate "for being part of this incredible journey": "A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins.

Zinta and Goodenough had tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

This announcement sure gave us some food for thought. In a society where everyone is pushed (and kicked) on the bandwagon, such decisions from celebs definitely break stereotypes.

While women are constantly reminded to get married ASAP or "jawani chali jaayegi", Preity has reminded us once again that there's no so-called perfect age for marriage, or having kids. (I personally could never find the time bomb even when I searched Wonderland, Narnia or even Hogwarts.)

Preity has proven that neither is there good age to have children, nor is there a necessity over becoming the birth mother. You wanna give birth? Go on! You want children via surrogacy? Hell yeah! You want to adopt kids? Carry on! You don't want kids? You do you! The reigns of our lives look so much better in our own hands, and not the uncles, aunties or the fricking society.

The choice lies in the hand of the person concerned and no one else. Especially not you, society, So f*** off. Ya history now. Let us live our lives and not blindly run after the conventions. It's life, not a scheduled Google calendar that says: 20th November-Go marry. 9th June next year-Get pregnant. Scrap it off. Preity did it, and so can we.

I don't have a mic so I'll drop my mouse. Mouse drop.