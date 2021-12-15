UK website YouGov has released its list of most admired women in the world, and India's Priyanka Chopra stands 10th on the tally.

She is followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who occupies spot 13, while Sudha Murty comes in at 14.

The list is topped by Michelle Obama, who has achieved the feat 3rd time in a row, while Priyanka Chopra has seen a substantial increase in her popularity compared to last year.

Here's the complete list published on the YouGov website.

World's most admired women
Source: YouGov

As for Indian men, PM Narendra Modi stands at number 8 while Sachin Tendulkar enjoys the 12th spot and Shah Rukh Khan, 14th.