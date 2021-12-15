UK website YouGov has released its list of most admired women in the world, and India's Priyanka Chopra stands 10th on the tally.

The power #PriyankaChopra holds is unbeatable and unmatchable 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/dnDBhMy8wU — Shagufta (@PCsShagufta) December 15, 2021

She is followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who occupies spot 13, while Sudha Murty comes in at 14.

The list is topped by Michelle Obama, who has achieved the feat 3rd time in a row, while Priyanka Chopra has seen a substantial increase in her popularity compared to last year.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan Ranked 13th at World Most Admired Women . Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra (10) & Sudha Murty (14)

Congratulations to Narendra Modi(Ranked 8 at World Most Admired Men) , Sachin Tendulkar (12), Shahrukh Khan (14), Amitabh Bachchan (15), Virat Kohli (18)🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fl2a1tdBzp — Aishwarya Rai WB FC (New) (@Aishwaryaraiwb) December 14, 2021

Taylor swift is the 7th most admired woman in the world along with priyanka chopra, emma watson, queen Elizabeth, Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/03KCs1MARi — Adnan 🧣 Evermore loml and Taylor loml bday week (@hidingadnan) December 14, 2021

2. AISHWARYA RAI BACCHAN — 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓👒 (@srkian_Tanvir) December 14, 2021

Here's the complete list published on the YouGov website.

As for Indian men, PM Narendra Modi stands at number 8 while Sachin Tendulkar enjoys the 12th spot and Shah Rukh Khan, 14th.