The best part of Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast? Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor took the stage to roast her husband, Nick Jonas and the rest is history.

Priyanka, who is 10 years older than her husband, made the fact the butt of her roast, and we love her for it. While the world is busy making crass comments about their age gap, Priyanka owned it and even made it her punchline.

She singlehandedly chargrilled her husband and maybe that's what true love is.

I’m legit choking at the fact that priyanka chopra went from singing laal dupatta and being in dostana to like roasting the jonas brothers — arshmello (@arshiyikes) November 23, 2021

And obviously, how can we forget that Priyanka has over 70.6 million followers on Instagram, making her way more famous that the rest of the family, which she has accepted with open arms.

Is there anything @priyankachopra can't do?

Watch the Jonas Brothers family roast!!!

She's ahhhmazing at stand-up comedy! — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) November 23, 2021

The queen that she is, Priyanka even addressed how people referred to her and Nick Jonas' wedding as a publicity stunt.

watching the jonas brothers family roast. and im literally laughing my ass off. @priyankachopra went haaaaarrrrrddddddd #savage #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — marlo guzon (@marloguzon1006) November 23, 2021

But the highlight of the entire roast was Priyanka's parting line for her lovely husband on their married life.

Priyanka Chopra embracing that she married a younger man whom she loves and adores was undoubtedly the highlight of the roast. No matter how the media might see it, she doesn't have a fuck to spare.





All images are screenshots from the roast on Netflix.