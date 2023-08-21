Ranbir Kapoor is the undefeated king of delivering toxic statements – be it on-screen or off-screen. From bossing the women around him to uttering absolutely insensitive things about them, the actor has always been a little problematic.

While his real-life statements controversial just in real, he has been, in fact, equally baffling in his movies too. Don’t believe us? Take a look at his famous dialogues, that have been disguised as ‘cute’, but are actually quite questionable!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

*SMH*