In India, we have moral police everywhere telling people the “right way” to live in a society. A shocking incident where two women police constables are manhandling girls sitting in a park has gone viral.
Reports claim the video is from a park in Punjab, in Batala. The two constables are seen slapping a girl at least 3-4 times and dragging her outside the park. A Twitter user named Gagandeep Singh shared the video on his profile and said:
What law is this? Punjab Police interrogated and slapped young boys and girls who were sitting in a park after their IELTS classes in Batala. They could have been polite in their attitude toward them.
Here’s the video:
In another video, the two women constables are explaining that they received complaints from the residents and said:
These boys and girls from schools and colleges spend bunk and spend their time here in the park. We catch them daily doing wrong things here in the public park.
A departmental enquiry is been initiated:
Netizens are calling the constables for humiliating the girls who were just sitting in the park. The video has clearly pissed everyone and here’s what they’re saying:
This is clearly shameful behaviour & needs to be called out.