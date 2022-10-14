In India, we have moral police everywhere telling people the “right way” to live in a society. A shocking incident where two women police constables are manhandling girls sitting in a park has gone viral.

Reports claim the video is from a park in Punjab, in Batala. The two constables are seen slapping a girl at least 3-4 times and dragging her outside the park. A Twitter user named Gagandeep Singh shared the video on his profile and said:

What law is this? Punjab Police interrogated and slapped young boys and girls who were sitting in a park after their IELTS classes in Batala. They could have been polite in their attitude toward them.

Here’s the video:

What law is this? Punjab Police interrogated and slapped young boys and girls who were sitting in a park after their IELTS classes in Batala. They could have been polite in their attitude towards them. pic.twitter.com/XzxkMtBSGx — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 12, 2022

In another video, the two women constables are explaining that they received complaints from the residents and said:

These boys and girls from schools and colleges spend bunk and spend their time here in the park. We catch them daily doing wrong things here in the public park.

The women constables who slapped the girls explained that they had been receiving complaints from local residents about the activities of the youth in the public park, which is why they took this step. pic.twitter.com/WWNR0YJujJ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 12, 2022

A departmental enquiry is been initiated:

@BatalaPolice after taking cognizance of the viral video showing a Lady police official manhandling a girl, concerned police officials have been #Transferred & #Departmental #Enquiry has been initiated for the entire matter. No indiscipline in the Police force will be tolerated . pic.twitter.com/Ti32ndru4o — Batalapolice (@BatalaPolice) October 12, 2022

Netizens are calling the constables for humiliating the girls who were just sitting in the park. The video has clearly pissed everyone and here’s what they’re saying:

This is very common everywhere in India. Most of the couples are harassed, humiliated by police. Larger society feels moral policing is right thing. So no matter we oppose it, society accepts and encourage this. https://t.co/5xKspoG9je — Komal jb Singh (@komalj_singh) October 14, 2022

Moral policing is easier than the real job. https://t.co/2CdYzQ1yeH — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) October 12, 2022

Educate police officers https://t.co/CIntlWXSXn — Dinesh Gopal (@Hereisswarga) October 13, 2022

Why are our police personnel so crude, brutish & angry. So damn inhuman & pigs. Better behavior will help in solving issues faster. Learn to earn respect. Arrogance of the khakhi uniform. https://t.co/knAt9VuI7e — Siva@Manasarovar ♊😊 (@sweetpotato10) October 13, 2022

This is clearly shameful behaviour & needs to be called out.