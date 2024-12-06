Pushpa naam sunke flower samajhe kya! Flower nahin, fire hai!!! When Pushpa: The Rise hit the theatres in 2021, the ‘brushing your chin’ step with this dialogue became a signature step in every household, so much so that even my 5-year-old niece knew what it meant. From the swagger-filled walk to iconic stunts, the movie left its mark on the audience. Now that Pushpa 2: The Rule is here, the excitement has reached a fever pitch.
The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule is truly sensational across the country. Directed by Sukumar, it stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Sritej. Ruling the box office, it has collected Rs. 175.1 crore reviews on its 1st day, with its Hindi markets reaching Rs. 67 crore. If you are someone who is planning to witness the ‘wildfire’ of Pushpa 2: The Rule, here are 21 tweets to check before booking your tickets for this much-anticipated sequel.