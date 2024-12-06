Pushpa naam sunke flower samajhe kya! Flower nahin, fire hai!!! When Pushpa: The Rise hit the theatres in 2021, the ‘brushing your chin’ step with this dialogue became a signature step in every household, so much so that even my 5-year-old niece knew what it meant. From the swagger-filled walk to iconic stunts, the movie left its mark on the audience. Now that Pushpa 2: The Rule is here, the excitement has reached a fever pitch.