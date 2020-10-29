After a long wait, and giving us glimpses of Princess Diana in the teaser, the trailer for season four of Netflix's The Crown has finally released, and it's everything we expected it to be.

In season 4, Gillian Anderson (yes, Dr. Milburn from Sex Education) joins the cast to play former British PM, Margaret Thatcher while Olivia Colman reprises her role as Queen Elizabeth.

As the two women face-off each other, representing the infamous tension that always existed between the former PM and the Monarch, we also catch glimpses of the show's other new entrant, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), and her 'royal life'.

The season also has Josh O’Connor and Helena Bonham Carter reprise their roles as Prince Charles and Princess Margaret, respectively.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. Season 4 will be available on Netflix from November 15.