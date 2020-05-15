Netflix just announced the return of the Fab 5 for a season 5! Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France are heading to Philadelphia this season of Queer Eye to win some more hearts.

The first looks of the show are here and they have us excited for the heartwarming stories the makers have in store.

We're able to continue to champion diversity and I think that's what's so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different.

- Antoni Porowski to EW

Queer Eye will premiere on Netflix with 10 episodes on June 5.