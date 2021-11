As the festival of lights is just around the corner, we have curated this quiz for you all but with a filmy twist. If you are a true desi fan, this quiz should be a piece of cake for you. Let’s test your love for desi movies, shall we?

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2. Aisha I Hate Luv Storys

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun Hum Saath Saath Hain

4. Dil Toh Pagal Hai Mohabbatein

5. Udaan Taare Zameen Par

6. Vaastav Don

7. Mr India Chachi 420

8. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Khiladi