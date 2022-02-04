Only True Millennials Can Score More Than 5 In This TV Title Track Quiz

If you are a true-blue 90s kid, you must have grown up watching a lot of daily soaps with your mom. With over-dramatic twists and intense dhumtananana music, those shows were the thing back then. While we used to hum their title track all day long back then, do you remember the lyrics of those theme songs now? Take this quiz to find out!
1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
2. Sarabhai VS Sarabhai
3. Dekh Bhai Dekh
4. Shaktimaan
5. Tu Tu Main Main
6. Just Mohabbat
7. Hip Hip Hurray
8. Hum Paanch
9. Shaka Laka Boom Boom
10. Left Right Left
11. Remix
12. Dill Mill Gayye
13. Shararat
14. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
15. Son Pari
