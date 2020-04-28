Categories

Our channels

View all

QUIZ

Abhishek or Pradhan Ji? Which 'Panchayat' Character Are You? Take This Quiz & Find Out

Srishti Magan

23 shares | 1583 views

At the heart of it, Panchayat is ultimately the story of an office, with each character representing the kind of colleagues present in every office. So take this quiz and find out, which colleague, we mean character, are you:  

1. What was the first thing you did when the lockdown was announced?

2. Which of the following is a must-have for any office?

3. Pick your favourite workplace from the following: 

4. Pick your preferred Gin brand from the following:

5. Which of the following is your go-to snack?

6. What was your favourite thing about guests coming over to your house when you were young?

7. Pick a song that describes your quarantine mood: 

8. Pick a movie you don't mind watching more than once: 

9. If you could be one superhero, which one from the following would you be?

10. How do you deal with your boss' illogical requests?

via Reddit

11. Who is your spirit animal?

If you don't relate to these, you're probably the CEO who never turns up to work aka Pradhan ji, or the 'outside consultant' who is very soon going to wreak havoc at the workplace aka Rinky. 

Result

Share your result
loading comments...
Top Picks For You