Bear Grylls, avid urine-drinker and extreme adrenaline junkie, recently made his India debut with an episode of Man vs Wild starring PM Modi. Now, he's coming back, and he's roped in superstar Rajinikanth to make his TV debut.

Rajinikanth and Grylls will be on an episode of Into the Wild, sampling moot and battling maut in the wilderness.

Even the motion poster has a bunch of explosions going on in the background, in peak Thalaiva style.

The show will be airing on Discovery, and people couldn't contain their excitement at these 2 heavyweights joining forces.

Clearly, people can't wait to watch the South Indian star in action, combined with Bear Grylls' natural charisma and outright madness. 