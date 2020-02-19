Bear Grylls, avid urine-drinker and extreme adrenaline junkie, recently made his India debut with an episode of Man vs Wild starring PM Modi. Now, he's coming back, and he's roped in superstar Rajinikanth to make his TV debut.

Rajinikanth and Grylls will be on an episode of Into the Wild, sampling moot and battling maut in the wilderness.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Even the motion poster has a bunch of explosions going on in the background, in peak Thalaiva style.

@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

The show will be airing on Discovery, and people couldn't contain their excitement at these 2 heavyweights joining forces.

woowww 😍😍😍 Dream combo in a single frame ❤️



This #MotionPoster itself looks massive, power of our #Superstar magic presence with you 💓



We are waiting very eagerly to watch our #thalaivar in your journey sir 🤩#ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/EByipkjH3z — RajiniReacts (@rajinireacts) February 19, 2020

Clearly, people can't wait to watch the South Indian star in action, combined with Bear Grylls' natural charisma and outright madness.