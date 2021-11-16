Recently, actors and long-time partners Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

The two have been dating for 11 years, and broke the news of their marriage on Instagram with adorable photos from the wedding ceremony, accompanied by heartwarming captions.

Soon after, their Instagram comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages by friends, family, and colleagues. And of course, their fans.

And Rajkummar's fans, in particular, had a unique way of wishing him. By constantly referring to his movies, especially the 2017 romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

There were also the occasional references to his character Vicky, from Stree:

Fans turning into bin bulaaye baraati, for real!