Ram Gopal Varma has announced that he will be writing, supervising, and starring in a three-part biopic on his own life, to be directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. He stated that it will be a 'very, very controversial' film.

BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial



బొమ్మాకు క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ , నా నిజ జీవితాన్ని 3 భాగాలు, అంటే 3 చిత్రాలుగా నిర్మించబోతోంది. pic.twitter.com/UYDEEjLmTe — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

The first part of the film will focus on his early 20s and star a debutant actor. Part 2 will star a different actor, and Varma himself will play the lead in the third film. The three parts are titled Ramu, Ram Gopal Varma, and RGV respectively.

In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old

A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3



పార్ట్ 1 లో నా 20 ఏళ్ళప్పుడు రోల్ ఒక కొత్త నటుడు నటించబోతున్నాడు.

పార్ట్ 2 లో వేరే నటుడు,

పార్ట్ 3 లో నేనే నా గా నటించబోతున్నా. pic.twitter.com/F7jwzPOHe0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

He also explained, in brief, what each of the parts would entail, adding that each film will be 2 hours long.

Well sir ! it depends on which parts of my biopic u will be interested in?...Part 1 will have violence and innocence ..Part 2 will have love and gangsters and Part 3 will have sex and controversies https://t.co/VyxRiy5mJY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

He also released the first look of the film:

