As DD National has finally started airing Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan again after 32 years, Netizens have lost their collective shit in excitement.

Wondering what happens when Ramayana enters the meme world? Well, Twitter has officially turned into a meme generator:

Me eating roti sabzi imagining pizza during corona lockdown #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/HqL7SOS01k — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 5, 2020

When your ex says I want you back.

Me: ab kya lene aayi ho??

She:#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/ADD5sLjhpN — Prince Rajput (@Sirkasum) April 5, 2020

#Ramayan



People whose life got worse

Because of HIRAN pic.twitter.com/2h37q57f3z — SARCASTICDESI 🇮🇳 (@Punkaar_) April 4, 2020

When my sibling gets me a glass of water#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/zi4W5zOzfH — Vibhuti Shastri (@WittyYou17) March 31, 2020

Girls:- I can't believe you didn't cry while Titanic

Le me who almost died watching this:-#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/ri4qbYfDY2 — TheControversialKING (@GAURAVS45573767) April 1, 2020

Ravan was the best santa clause I ever seen. #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/nuiPJXZ8zs — Sanskaari Ladka💙 (@iammovingsoul) April 4, 2020

That moment when mom force you to eat karela sabji 😜😂#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/l2Jj6lOdHY — Diya Desai (@Mujhebolnedoo) April 5, 2020

*Mata sita crossed the laxman rekha and Ravan kidnapped her*



Maa(looking at me) - Aur na maano kisi ki😐

Me-#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/sPt6dJzZMH — Raiyu🖤 (@raiya_rza) April 4, 2020

In the era of betraying, catchy, deceitful, deceptive and Fake Love,

Be someone's Bharat. 😭#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/7ttpxWHnoR — Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@swaroop560) April 3, 2020

#RamayanaFunFacts #Ramayan:

1. Manthara(the old lady)brain washed Kaikayi.

2. Kaikayi made sure Ram doesn't gets the crown and goes on Banvash for 14yrs.

3. Srupanakha(Ravan's sister) didn't get the boy so she wanted revenge.

4.Sita wanted the Golden deer.

MORAL of THE STORY: pic.twitter.com/8WhkAaopo9 — Somyashree Mishra (@Eunorimya) April 4, 2020

#Ramayan

When you want weed so bad ** pic.twitter.com/hjCT8BKUbz — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) March 31, 2020

#Ramayan



Ram ji decided to Go vanvas



Raja Dashrath to Ram : pic.twitter.com/ugtdMQEahl — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) March 31, 2020

Ravan when he saw Sita but then saw Laxman was still there #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/YSyxSA99TB — Don't Care (@notcoolenough3) April 4, 2020

#Ramayan #RamayanOnDDNational



Ravan's sena starts fighting amongst each other due to Shri Ram's magic



Le Ravan: pic.twitter.com/CCpkRD6yUZ — Sparsh agarwal (@Sparsh9758) April 4, 2020

#Ramayan

Sita Mata forcing Lakshman Ji to go help Ram Ji

Me watching helplessly : pic.twitter.com/yXFV3wQgVa — Absurd Dilip (@absurd_dilip) April 4, 2020

Today, we were reminded of the rowdy laughter in the parliament 😂 #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/PyqRZfCUuP — GabbarSwing 🇮🇳 (@Srihari_Prasad) April 4, 2020

- Ramayan maii ab "HANUMAN JI" Ki Entry hone wali haii..#Ramayan



- Me and My Bois pic.twitter.com/oKKyKES3eY — Ma'n Bopaliya (@maanthenwho) April 2, 2020

*Me to my phone network after every 5 minutes* #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/chrzni6PyG — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) March 31, 2020

Stick with me through my mood swings and we'll end up like this....#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/GiiunuBN4V — Arusholic Phoenix🔥(Arushi Priya🇮🇳) (@Patriot_Aru) March 30, 2020

Ram ji after listening to surpnakha bullshit#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/omJsuQBdpg — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) April 4, 2020

Everyone Is A Gangsta Untill The Real One.! #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/S0zVD9DMRx — M E M E R • T I W A R I (@imtiwari7) March 31, 2020

As Laxman start dialoguing



Me and my bois :-#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NnSq3dLmyS — अनजाना_बिश्नोई♚ (@Mr_pankaj__) March 31, 2020

