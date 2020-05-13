While we're all on house arrest, holding on to every shred of faith and hoping that somehow 2020 stops being so miserable, Rana Daggubati has defied all our prayers.

The handsome hunk recently surprised all his fans by dropping big news on social media. This eligible bachelor is now engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj.

Just when I thought that this year was done torturing us, Rana has broken a lot of hearts with his surprising news.

His fiancee Miheeka Bajaj was born and brought up in Hyderabad and is the mastermind behind the well-renowned event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio.

Wishes from all across B-town were pouring in to congratulate the couple:

ఇంకా ఏమేమి చూడాల్సివస్తుందో 2020 లో



Dedicating this song to you on this occasion https://t.co/qCXzBKCJvz

Jokes apart ... super happy babai ❤️ https://t.co/ZeCJkmCLk7 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Rana. Great news. Join the club soon 🎉 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) May 12, 2020

Congratulations to you two. God bless you both with loads of happiness brother ❤️🤗🤗 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Big man 🤗 A big and beautiful turn in your life — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 12, 2020

But out of all the heartwarming greetings, Sonam Kapoor welcoming Rana to the family with an adorable note was the best one we've come across:

Even though the dates will be finalised after the lockdown, this is probably the only reason I'd pray for another phase of the lockdown.