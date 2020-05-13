While we're all on house arrest, holding on to every shred of faith and hoping that somehow 2020 stops being so miserable, Rana Daggubati has defied all our prayers.  

Source: News18.com

The handsome hunk recently surprised all his fans by dropping big news on social media. This eligible bachelor is now engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. 

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

Just when I thought that this year was done torturing us, Rana has broken a lot of hearts with his surprising news.  

Source: ET

His fiancee Miheeka Bajaj was born and brought up in Hyderabad and is the mastermind behind the well-renowned event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio.

Wishes from all across B-town were pouring in to congratulate the couple: 

But out of all the heartwarming greetings, Sonam Kapoor welcoming Rana to the family with an adorable note was the best one we've come across: 

Even though the dates will be finalised after the lockdown, this is probably the only reason I'd pray for another phase of the lockdown.