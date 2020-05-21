2020, do you have a problem specifically with me?

Because it sure looks like it.

I developed a crush on an actor, Rana Dagubatti, after such a long time. Really, I was head over heels in love with him.

But you know, just when it looked like my heart was mending itself, he announced, "She said yes".

He proposed to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj out of nowhere and I was just like aise kaise she said yes?

What about me? And my feelings?

Anyhow, I was like okay time hai obviously, this will sink in till he gets engaged.

But guess what, he did it. Yeah. The couple is ENGAGED.

He announced the engagement with an Instagram post captioned 'and it's official' and even though my heart is shattered, I must say it is cute as hell.

Wishes for the couple are now pouring in from all directions.

Even though my heart is broken, I wish all the happiness to the couple. They look so good together.