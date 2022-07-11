In today's episode of #Ralia being couple goals (well, kind of?), in an interview with the Indian Express Ranbir Kapoor divulged why he doesn't want his wife to sacrifice her booming career for her baby.

Uber excited at the prospect of his upcoming fatherhood, Kapoor revealed that, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

After her brilliant performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt's career is at its peak. The entire world went gaga over her remarkable talent and sheer dedication to her craft. Soon she is set to take Hollywood by storm with her debut in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



You'd expect a lot of men to be threatened by their partner's success. Not Ranbir! Expressing his desire to see Alia grow in her career even after becoming a mother, he said, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Massive shoutout to Ranbir for raising the standards sky high for all men. It's high time we subvert societal cliches that dictate nurturing a child should be solely a woman's responsibility. Child-rearing is as much the duty of a man as it is of a woman.