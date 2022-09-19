They might hate to admit but most Indian men are dependent on their mothers or wives for the simplest of things. This comment made by Ranbir Kapoor on the relationship dynamic he shares with Alia Bhatt is proof.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Ranbir Kapoor said,

I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me.”

The actor added how he wants Alia Bhatt to sit next to him even if they don’t do anything romantic. Alia Bhatt said how Ranbir often leaves things for the last minute if she isn’t around.

This comment has not gone down well with netizens. Some have said that this is a glowing red flag that shows an unhealthy amount of dependency in a relationship and have called Ranbir Kapoor a “man-child.”

that my friends…. is how we describe a manchild. pic.twitter.com/kiRDjJCzUD — winter (they/them) (@TUKKUSAURUS) September 18, 2022

Idk how people find this cute. This is classic toxicity. Even 5 year old boys are less dependent on their mothers. Stop glorifying attachment issues or whatever. https://t.co/WK50rVySpR — only pain (@nupsisnemo) September 19, 2022

Look at HER baby face & that smile 💔 It's not only about them, many women finds such dependency of men in relationship amusing & they believe it as love but noooo darling this kind of stuff makes a relationship more about just attachment & control and less about love & space! https://t.co/q08m2rvvAy — Arpita Dey 💌 (@AforArpita) September 19, 2022

Desi marriages be like: take care of this manchild and don’t expect to be treated the same — Comrade Coco (@mujhaycryaraha) September 18, 2022

It is completely normal for partners to be dependent on each other but it becomes a problem when this dependency exists even for the smallest of things.