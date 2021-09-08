Yeah, you read the headline, and I know you are curious to know it too. DDLJ is an iconic film that ran for straight 23- years at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Raj and Simran's love story is considered one of its kind. So, any update about it never gets old. We came across this Reddit thread to find out, "How did Raj know where Simran lived?"

Yeah, that's a plot gap. But let's just assume Raj was a good stalker and move ahead to know more.



While only Aditya Chopra may know it, but the responses here just got interesting.



What do you think? How did Raj know Simran's address? Let us know in the comment section.