So what’s cooking in the world today? Well! Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has created history by becoming the UK’s first-ever British PM of colour. He is the third Prime Minister to be in office, in the last three months, after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Sunak has become the PM at a time when the UK is witnessing a turbulent economic and political climate.
But it is not what this piece is about. You know, a bunch of people on Twitter are perfect observationists. Nothing really misses their eye.
So apparently, Twitter is pointing out the peculiar waving style of the new UK PM, which looks like a buffering video. Or perhaps, that’s how a robot would wave… in small jerks and pauses.
And it’s hilarious!
But not just his waves; his speech follows a similar style.
And trust me when I say this, the ‘Rishi Sunak robot’ theory is really becoming a thing!
Now that was interesting!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 8 hours ago | 3 min read