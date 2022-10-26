So what’s cooking in the world today? Well! Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has created history by becoming the UK’s first-ever British PM of colour. He is the third Prime Minister to be in office, in the last three months, after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Sunak has become the PM at a time when the UK is witnessing a turbulent economic and political climate.

But it is not what this piece is about. You know, a bunch of people on Twitter are perfect observationists. Nothing really misses their eye.

So apparently, Twitter is pointing out the peculiar waving style of the new UK PM, which looks like a buffering video. Or perhaps, that’s how a robot would wave… in small jerks and pauses.

Rishi Sunak waving outside 10 Downing Street. Not helping those Artificial Intelligence rumours.



pic.twitter.com/ZildOJXvfQ — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 25, 2022

And it’s hilarious!

But not just his waves; his speech follows a similar style.

It takes genuine skill for a human to make this look like a robot in a hostage video. #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/BHlbDKcUe7 — A.V. Deggar (@ADeggar) October 24, 2022

And trust me when I say this, the ‘Rishi Sunak robot’ theory is really becoming a thing!

Arrrghh Rishi Sunak was doing so well after his Windows update last night until the v v v odd waving for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/ucMLQKlrh4 — Lucy (@Loobeeloo1980) October 25, 2022

CONFIRMED: Rishi Sunak is a Robot.

He waves robotically after making first speech as PM. pic.twitter.com/X2fo8nant7 — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) October 25, 2022

Why……is Rishi Sunak just standing there waving? I know it's for photos but he's been there for about 3 mins. — James Fitzgerald (@JamesFitzJourno) October 25, 2022

Robot Rishi Sunak awaiting further commands. Acknowledged. https://t.co/VwZHObnfrK — 🎃 Agent Pumpkin 🎃 (@agentpumpkin) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak's first speech as leader…



Somehow he managed to out robot Theresa May. His face was hardly moving as he spoke. 😂 — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 24, 2022

Why does Rishi Sunak look like he is reading a prompt on the back of his eyes when he reads a speech?

He’s like a robot running out of charge. — The real Kate (@KateronaBiscuit) October 24, 2022

A robot pretending to be Rishi Sunak just made a speech to the public. 🤔#RishiSunak — maggie_m (@mansi_1612) October 24, 2022

So, are androids an actual thing now? Like, are they actually out in the wide world living among us because I just watched #RishiSunak and I’m 100% sure he’s an android! Because that was one of the stiffest, monotonous, emotionless speech I’ve ever heard! Dudes got to be a robot! — Dan (@Faythes_Daddy) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak truly sounds like a voice-to-speech robot — Thomas 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@thomasNC1230) October 25, 2022

Yeah you lot are all laughing at this but robots are the future and this guy knows it. #RishiSunak #Iforonewelcomeournewroboticoverlords https://t.co/59Agunu3Vr — FPL_Timmy 🇺🇦 (@FPL_Timmy) October 24, 2022

What is that wave🤣That confirms Rishi Sunak is a robot. — LM_UTD 🔰 (@LM_2302) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak reads off a teleprompter like a robot for a minute, hangs around awkwardly, then slips away pic.twitter.com/Y8b5EOdliw — Matt Porter (@mattjp) October 24, 2022

Now that was interesting!