Almost every ardent fan of Bollywood movies is probably a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and even more so of the romance, he portrays on screen. However, it appears that there are other things you may learn from the actor beyond romance. Riteish Deshmukh recently discussed his love of black coffee and how it has an SRK connection during an interview for the promotion of his next movie Plan A Plan B.

When his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia mentioned that she preferred coffee over chai, Deshmukh said that he had actually discovered black coffee way later, and that he had done so owing to Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor recounted an incident about how SRK asked for black coffee when he visited his father. Back then, Ritiesh had no clue how that was made.

“I have to tell you this interesting story about black coffee. Shah Rukh Khan had come to meet my dad. I’m very excited, a huge fan of Shah Rukh. I was ready with the welcome committee and asked what should we get for you. He was very kind and said no nothing at all. I was just enamoured, this is Shah Rukh Khan!” Riteish Deshmukh

He went on to say that when trying to figure out how to brew black coffee for Shah Rukh Khan, he almost freaked. And eventually, the actor acquired a liking for black coffee and hasn’t stopped since.

“I remember heading out and saying, black coffee? Spoke to my chef and asked him to make some black coffee. He just replies, ‘Sir, can you tell me how to make it?’ I told him, even I don’t know how to make it. Then we found someone who told us, it’s just warm water and coffee, that’s it. I got to know of black coffee later in life. Then I started drinking it and have been drinking it for 5 years.” Riteish Deshmukh

On the work front, Plan A Plan B, the romantic comedy, will be Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first appearance together on screen. Riteish will portray a family law attorney while Tamannaah plays a matchmaker in the upcoming movie directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The Netflix film will be released on September 30.