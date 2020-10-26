One of the most admired actors, Robert Downey Jr. made a very candid appearance on David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Be it professional or personal, in this new interview Downey Jr. held no bars and talked about everything under the sun.

The MCU star recalled the initial days of shooting the original Iron Man movie before Marvel was owned by Disney and the budget was really tight. He talked about his honest struggles with the popular Iron Man suit.

Then he went on and described how he came up with the iconic 'I am Iron Man' dialogue all by himself.

Now, this major improvisation brought up the infamous topic that RDJ loves changing the scripts and even the plot of his movies.

And last but not the least, Downey Jr. opened up about his past struggles with drugs, alcohol and his stint in prison.

This entire episode was genuinely wholesome and taught all us fans why we love Robert Downey Jr.

You can catch the entire episode on Netflix and watch the trailer here.