The year 2022 saw a plethora of movies released in theatres. And it's completely okay if you missed watching them on the big screen. You can now watch those movies on OTT platforms right from the comfort of your bed, without any pesky person sitting next to you and interrupting you throughout the movie or the theatre being so loud that you cannot even hear the dialogues.



1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles the movie is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Contrary to popular belief, the movie is a decent sequel to the first film and that makes for a good watch. You can watch it on Netflix

2. Gangubai Kathiawadi



Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. You can watch it on

Alia Bhatt has received praises for her role in the movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia completely owned the film. The film is loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi’s. You can watch it on Netflix

3. Runway 34



Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is inspired by the true event of a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi in 2015 which takes an unexpected turn due to bad weather conditions. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video

4. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect



Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan , a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, the movie features R. Madhavan in the lead role. The movie was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from July 26 onwards.

5. RRR





This Telugu epic period drama film is going places and rightly so. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie has received praises from all across the world. It is based on the life of two real-life revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. You need to watch it for its jaw-dropping visuals . It is streaming on Netflix

6. KGF: Chapter 2



A sequel to the 2018 film, this Kannada period drama has a great ensemble of actors - Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. It is one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil.

7. The Batman



Robert Pattinson gave us one of his best performances as Batman in this movie. This DC Universe film is a reboot of thefilm franchise. Apart from Robert Pattinson, the movie also has Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from July 27 onwards.

8. Badhaai Do



The movie introduced India to the concept of lavender marriages. It has to be one of those movies which do not use LGBTQIA characters in a comic way but has rather shown them as well-developed characters on screen. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, you can stream the movie on Netflix

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



This Marvel film revolves around the adventures of Doctor Strange across multiverses battling threats and also the other-universe versions of himself. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar

10. Anek



From the maker of, this movie is set in the North Eastern part of India where a police secret agent official is on a quest to make a peace deal. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa , and Manoj Pahwa, you can stream this movie on Netflix

11. Major

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the film was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, the movie is streaming on Netflix in Hindi.

12. Vikram





With a star-studded cast of Kamal Haasan , Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, this Tamil movie follows a black ops team. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

13. Jug Jugg Jeeyo



Starring Neetu Singh, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan, the movie revolves around couples from two different generations and their tryst with infidelity and divorce. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video

14. Dhaakad



Starring Kangana Ranaut, the movie revolves around a highly trained field agent who takes up arms against an international human and arms trafficker. The movie is streaming on Zee5

15. Dasvi



A Hindi social comedy film, the movie explores the life of an uneducated politician and the power of education. The movie has Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. You can stream it for free on Jio Cinema

16. Janhit Mein Jaari



What happens when a young girl sells condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh? The movie explores just that and also addresses the social taboos. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, you can watch the movie on Zee5

17. The Kashmir Files



Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is set against the backdrop of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The movie is streaming on Zee5

18. Samrat Prithviraj



Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, the movie is a retelling of the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie is set in the 12th century. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video

19. Jayeshbhai Jordaar



This Hindi comedy-drama revolves around the life of a man and his quest to make his family and society believe in having equal rights for men and women. Starring Ranveer Singh, you can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video

20. Jersey



A failed cricketer decides to return to cricket to fulfil his dream and also his son's only wish. Starring Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, you can stream the movie on Netflix

Bookmark this page for when you are confused with what to watch.

