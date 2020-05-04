Indian celebrities are doing their bit during the pandemic by being a part of the IforIndia concerts that aim at raising funds for COVID-19 patients.

The one video amongst them all that perfectly captured how we're feeling during the lockdown is that of Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor asked all the important questions.

Yeh Karan ka har hero London se kyun aaya? Sochte sochte 3 baj jayega, chodh na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega.

- Shah Rukh Khan

And even went as far as to talk about the pressure of being fit during the lockdown, watching too many shows on TV and getting jealous of the people who were being productive. We all know what you mean SRK.

Comparison karke dil chota ho jayega. Abey rehde na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega.

- Shah Rukh Khan

He ended his bit with the adorable AbRam making an appearance, dancing with his father and undoubtedly, stealing the show. There was also a tone of positivity to his bit that has left everyone in awe of this superstar, once again.

Yeh saara system dekho phir se rearrange hoga. 6 packs will be back on the market.

SRK just casually proving why he is SRK, and nailing the art of existing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PUWRgL3HrE — Neel Joshi (@iEmN3El) May 3, 2020

If SRK says "Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!" toh definitely sab sahi ho jaayega. Thank you @iamsrk for this wonderful message filled with hope and happiness. We love you ❤️ — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) May 3, 2020

Watch the video here:

Many other actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Will Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have participated in this initiative to raise funds for the cause.