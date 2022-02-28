Bollywood weddings are a thing for a reason - as fans, we are invested in the pictures and looks from the wedding. And we cannot deny that we follow the couple's relationship story, like it's a film. It's only normal, because most of these stories leave us a little in love.

So here's how some of these couples looked when they started dating, vs how they look now:

1. Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Their story has the kind of meet-cute that we see in rom-coms. The couple tied the knot in 1991 after dating for 6 years.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap

The couple started dating when they met in a tuition class in 12th standard and got married in 2011. Their story is what young love sounds like.

3. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

They got hitched in 2017, in a beautiful wedding that looked so much like a fairytale.

4. Kajol & Ajay Devgn

The actors started dating in 1994, while filming Gundaraj and got married in 1999.

5. Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The two were so tight-lipped about their relationship, there are not many public appearances they made as a couple prior to being married in 2021. But, their wedding was the talk of the town.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

They began dating during the filming of Tashan in 2008 and got married in 2012, in an intimate ceremony.

7. Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

After dating and living together for a long time, the couple got married in 2001.

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

They met for the first time in 1999 for a photoshoot of their first film together and started dating much after. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

9. Patralekha & Rajkummar Rao

They got married in 2021 after dating for 11 years and their wedding photos could melt even a cynic's heart.

10. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

After being engaged for 4 years, the couple tied the knot in 2018. They had started dating soon after they met on the sets of RamLeela.

11. Pankaj Tripathi & Mridula

Their love story is old school - with love letters and a lot of hiding. They finally got married in 2004 after being together for over 12 years.

These couples definitely gave us stories of filmy romances.